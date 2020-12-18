Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received the coronavirus vaccine Friday afternoon.

“Today, with confidence in science and at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccine,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the injection process.

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

Pelosi also urged Americans to keep wearing masks.

“As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask-wearing, social distancing, and other science-based steps to save lives and crush the virus,” she wrote.

McConnell shared a photo of him holding a vaccine card.

“Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols,” he wrote. “Vaccines are how we beat this virus.”

McConnell said he would keep fighting for a rescue package for people suffering the economic effects of the pandemic.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, also received the vaccine earlier Friday morning as well as Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners,” Pence said after taking the vaccine.