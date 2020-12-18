Nancy Pelosi to Get Coronavirus Vaccine ‘in Next Few Days’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday she will get a coronavirus vaccine shot in the next few days as Congress’ attending physician informed members they are all eligible to follow her under “government continuity” guidelines.

“With confidence in the vaccine and at the direction of the Attending Physician, I plan to receive the vaccine in the next few days,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue to follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines by continuing to wear a mask and take other science-based steps to stop the spread of the virus,” she added.

Pelosi then called on all Americans “to embrace testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing as the vaccine is being distributed.”

“It is imperative that we ensure that the vaccine will be free and delivered in a fair, equitable manner to as many Americans as soon as possible and that we accelerate its manufacture, including by invoking the Defense Production Act,” Pelosi concluded.

Pelosi has already decreed in future masks will be required “at all times” in the House without exemptions, and “members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking.”

Pelosi is third in the line of succession for the presidency, after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. McConnell, R-Ky., is not in the line of succession, but as majority leader, he is in charge of running the Senate.

McConnell also said he will be having a vaccine shot in coming days, as Breitbart News reported.

AP contributed to this story