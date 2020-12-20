Anonymous Donor Gives 123 Tons of Food to Needy Families in Kentucky

“This is usually the time of year when our troopers are involved in a statewide food drive called ‘Cram the Cruiser’,” King explained. “Due to the pandemic, we were not able to host the program like we have in years past. So when our ‘Secret Santa’ reached out I was excited to help.”

An organization called God’s Outreach will help distribute the food, according to WLWT.

“Families will receive a care package full of food and backpacks for children. Senior citizen centers will also receive the care packages,” the outlet reported.

“Here in Northwest Kentucky, the request for assistance has definitely increased while the number of donations has decreased,” said the organization’s president, David Mudd.

“This anonymous contribution to our community was a blessing by all means,” he added, and praised Trooper King for his willingness to facilitate the donation.

Facebook users called the amount of food “amazing” and expressed their deepest thanks to everyone involved for making sure local families have what they need.

“You guys are awesome!! May God bless you abundantly and keep you all safe during this holiday season and always!! Thank you so much!” one person wrote.

“God bless this Secret Santa!” another commented.

Trooper King encouraged residents to contact their local food banks because “if you have the opportunity to donate food – it will truly impact Kentucky families.”