A fallen police officer’s family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, no longer have to worry about paying their mortgage thanks to a nonprofit’s gift.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Saturday it paid off Sergeant Craig Johnson’s mortgage through its Fallen First Responder program, News On 6 reported.

The 15-year Tulsa Police Department veteran was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in June and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Following his passing, Johnson saved many lives because he was an organ donor. He is survived by his wife Kristi and their two sons, Connor and Clinton.

“We are very appreciative for the aid given by Tunnel to Towers. This helps me to focus more of my time and energy on our family healing and navigating our loss,” his wife said in a statement.

“Community outreach and assistance from Tunnel to Towers also reminds us of the good that is in the world,” She continued.

The gift is part of the foundation’s second annual Season of Hope event:

Last year, Tunnel to Towers provided 24 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s greatest heroes and their families throughout the month of December. Now, the Season of Hope returns – starting on Thanksgiving, the Foundation will be providing 36 Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders and catastrophically-injured veterans with mortgage-free homes through the end of the year.

Every day, first responders go to work knowing they may encounter danger and not return home to their families, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller commented.

“They do this to protect everyday people like you and me. We need to take care of the families these heroes like Sergeant Johnson leave behind,” he said.

“I’m honored that Tunnel to Towers can help Kristi and her sons, and bring them some peace of mind ahead of the holidays,” Siller concluded.