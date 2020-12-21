Joe Biden Receives Coronavirus Vaccine, Urges Americans Not to Travel

President-elect Joe Biden received the coronavirus vaccine Monday at a Delaware hospital and urged Americans not to travel during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Biden said that he took the vaccine in front of media cameras to encourage everyone to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden said about the vaccine, adding that he was looking forward to his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. He added lightly that throughout his life he had experienced “so many” different shots.

Biden urged Americans to listen to medical “experts” like Dr. Anthony Fauci warning them not to travel during the season of Christmas and urging them to remain socially distanced and wear masks.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel, it’s really important,” he said. “We’re still in the thick of this.”

Biden credited the Trump administration for successfully getting the vaccine manufactured and approved.

“I think that the administration deserves some credit for getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed,” he said. He also said it was important for vaccines to get delivered as quickly as possible, first to the front-line medical workers fighting the virus.

“I just want to thank everyone for all that they’ve done,” he said. “There’s some real heroes.”

Biden is the latest prominent official to get the coronavirus vaccine, after Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received it Friday.