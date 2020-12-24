WATCH: Family Receives Surprise Military Homecoming for Christmas

A family in Elk Grove, California, got a huge surprise on Wednesday when a loved one who serves in the military returned home for the holidays.

“Nineteen-year-old Matthew Esguerra has been away from home for six months, so he and his dad teamed up to surprise the whole family,” KSBW reported.

Video footage showed the moment Esguerra’s dad gathered everyone for a picture, only to see the young sailor walk through their front door.

Several family members screamed and ran to embrace him and one was so overcome with emotion, she covered her face with her hands and sank to her knees.

“Matthew left for boot camp back in June, but because of the pandemic, his family was not able to attend his graduation,” the KSBW article read.

A similar instance occurred last week in Steubenville, Ohio, when Harrison Central High School basketball player Maddy Butler got the surprise of her life, according to WTOV.

As Butler’s team geared up to play Steubenville Catholic Central, their coaches told them to line up on the court.

When the announcer said it was time to welcome home a servicemember, Butler said, “I was oh my gosh, I love these videos, I’ve always wanted to see one in person.”

However, she realized a few moments later it was her brother, Fire Controlman Seamen Nathan Mayle, whom she had not seen in nearly 400 days.

“This whole time she’s been asking and I kept telling her, no I’m not coming home, I’m not coming home. My whole family knew I was coming home though, except for her,” Mayle explained.

Video footage showed the emotional reunion as Butler ran into her brother’s arms:

At last nights home basketball game for the Lady Crusaders they welcomed a special guest … E-3 Seaman Nathan Mayle a… Posted by One-Niner Sports Photography on Friday, December 18, 2020

“I just want to thank Steubenville Catholic Central High School for letting this happen and I want to thank my brother for everything that he does and for thinking of me to surprise me,” Butler said.