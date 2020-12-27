Beverly Hills Discourages La Scala Restaurant from Indoors ‘Speakeasy’ NYE Party

The City of Beverly Hills has contacted the upscale La Scala restaurant to discourage it from holding an indoors party on New Years Eve after invitations were circulated in takeout bags advertising a Prohibition-era-style “speakeasy” dinner.

Merry Christmas everyone! La Scala’s Beverly Hills location is tucking these invitations to an indoor New Year’s Eve dinner in their takeout bags: “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.” ὈὈὈ pic.twitter.com/hu4cJGYxce — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 25, 2020

Deadline.com reported Saturday:

Beverly Hills Italian restaurant, La Scala, has come under fire for promoting a “speakeasy”-style indoor dining experience that would violate coronavirus safety measures. City officials have denounced the eatery after patrons received slips of paper in their to-go orders advertising the New Year’s Eve event. Beverly Hills officials have directly contacted the restaurant as its advertised “speakeasy” would violate the city’s coronavirus safety protocols. “We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all of our businesses, however the County Order does currently prohibit indoor and outdoor dining, including in the City of Beverly Hills,” Beverly Hills Public Information Officer Keith Sterling said.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the Beverly Hills City Council had passed a resolution formally objecting to Los Angeles County’s restrictions on outdoor dining, which went into effect on Thanksgiving.

The county is currently experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases, hitting a new daily record of 148 deaths on Christmas Eve.

