A little boy in New Tazewell, Tennessee, is being hailed a hero for saving his baby sister when their house caught fire recently.

“According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely,” WVLT reported.

Nicole said while she and her family were sleeping that night, “About 11:30 someone woke me up and I know it was God,” so she and her husband Chris, both of whom are former firefighters, jumped into action.

“He grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were closest to the fire,” Nicole recalled.

However, the flames stopped her from going into the bedroom where her 22-month-old daughter was still sleeping.

“The scariest moment of my life was when I thought we couldn’t get her,” Nicole said.

Once the couple and two kids made it outside, Chris gave their son, Eli, a boost to enter their daughter’s bedroom through a window. Moments later, he crawled inside and grabbed the baby from her crib.

“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad.’ And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die,'” the seven-year-old explained.

“It’s okay to be scared, but you’re brave inside and you can do it when you want to,” Eli continued.

Although no one was hurt during the fire, the Davidson’s home was completely destroyed. They are currently living with a family member.

“South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the fire along with several other nearby departments. Investigators have not determined an official cause, but an electrical fire is suspected,” the WVLT report said.

As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe page created to help the family recover has raised $349,278 of its $5,000 goal.

Nicole expressed her deepest thanks for the donations and said Eli has enjoyed people’s kind comments about his bravery, adding, “I still don’t think at his age he grasps what he has done and how phenomenal that is.”