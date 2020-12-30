A nurse in Indonesia has been suspended from his duties after admitting he took off his personal protective equipment (PPE) to have sex with a coronavirus patient.

“It is true that there has been a suspected incident of a same-sex relationship between a health worker and a COVID-19 patient at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital,” said Asep Gunawan of the National Nurses Association.

Gunawan said the nurse “must follow legal processing,” the Indonesia Expat reported.

The incident at a Jakarta hospital was brought to light Friday after the patient boasted on Twitter about his sexual tryst.

The New York Post reported the patient uploaded screenshots of WhatsApp messages, including details about the size of their private parts and lubricants.

The patient also posted a picture of the nurse’s PPE on the floor while the couple had sex.

“This case has been transferred to the Central Jakarta Police. We have secured the health worker to become a witness and asked for further information,” said Lt. Col. Arh Herwin of the Regional Military Command.

The patient, meanwhile, is still in isolation at the Athlete’s House, a building that used to house Olympic athletes that now holds coronavirus patients, Herwin said.

Officials said both men were given coronavirus tests. The patient still tested positive while the nurse tested negative.

If convicted, the men face up to ten years in prison.