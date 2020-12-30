Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away Tuesday while battling complications with the coronavirus, suffered a heart attack during an operation to assist in fighting off the virus, according to a report from the Monroe News-Star.

Letlow, the 41-year-old from Monroe, Louisiana, was treated in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali confirmed that Letlow underwent an operation related to the coronavirus and entered cardiac arrest as the operation took place.

“It’s devastating to our entire team,” Ghali told the paper, saying he “had no underlying conditions.”

Letlow, who first announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on December 18, was set to represent the people of Louisiana’s rural 5th congressional district after he won the seat with 62 percent of the vote in a runoff election earlier this month against state Rep. Lance Harris (R-Alexandria).

Letlow is survived by his wife Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” spokesman Andrew Bautsch said in a statement. “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

