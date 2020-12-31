Report: NYC Man Severs Penis, Throws It in Toilet

A New York City man severed his penis Wednesday and threw it in his Staten Island apartment’s toilet, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that the 50-year-old man’s roommate called the police around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and told them that the man had cut himself in the arm.

Officers responding to the apartment in the Tottenville neighborhood of Staten Island discovered the man with a self-inflicted wound to his right arm.

The man later told emergency medical personnel that he had severed his penis and discarded it in a toilet upstairs.

First responders confirmed that the 50-year-old man’s genitals were gone, and when investigators went to check out the upstairs bathroom, they found a massive amount of blood.

Medical workers also found that one of the man’s testicles were severed as well.

The man told the police he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has been without his medication for several months.

It is unclear whether his genitals were found, or if it was, whether medical staff were able to reattach it.

This man is far from the first person to sever his genitals. Rapper Christ Bearer severed his penis in April 2014 and jumped off a second-floor balcony.

Despite the incident, Bearer got married in January 2020.