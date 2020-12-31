A grandmother raising five children in Fauquier County, Virginia, no longer has to use pots and pans to catch the rain coming through her ceiling.

When pastor Tyronne Champion, the director of nonprofit group Community Touch, learned that Carol Johnson’s home needed repairing, he made it his business to get it fixed, according to WSET.

“Community Touch wrote a grant to Dominion Energy who funded it to replace her roof,” the article read.

The nonprofit posted a video Monday of repairmen working on Johnson’s home and the grandmother explained the sequence of events:

“It used to be just the leak was over top of the sink, so it was just going in the sink. That was not a problem, ’cause it was leaking in the sink. But then all these others started,” she recalled.

Champion said it was great to be able to get Johnson the help she needed.

“The funding was there and people need this. She has five grandkids she’s raising, so it’s really important for her to have a solid roof,” he commented.

The nonprofit’s website said its vision is to “be an outreach arm of strength and support to the less fortunate in the community, to improve the lives of those that are affected by adversity, and to empower them with life-changing skills for future success.”

Johnson later expressed her thanks to those who offered her assistance when she needed it most.

“There’s not enough words to say about Tyronne, the Champions, or the church itself. But I wouldn’t have any of it without him,” she said, pointing upwards. “He’s top dog, and he has put the bishop and co-pastor in my life.”

“God listens. He answers prayers,” she continued. “They may not come when you want them, but they do come. And they may not be what you actually ask for… you get what you need, and he provides it,” Johnson concluded.