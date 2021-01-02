Florida Police Officers Rescue Family’s Dog from Drowning in Canal

Police officers in Port St. Lucie, Florida, are getting a lot of attention for saving a Golden Retriever from drowning in a canal on Tuesday.

“Police said the pup named Max was being taken for a walk near the C24 canal when he maneuvered out of his collar and decided to go for a swim,” WPTV reported.

Max’s owner tried to coax him out of the water but said he was “getting tired and going under.”

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) arrived at the scene and tried to get the dog to swim toward the shore, but to no avail.

“Officer Cruz made the decision he was going in to save Max, so he began taking off his gear. Officers made one last attempt to coax Max to shore and this time it worked!” the department said in a Facebook post along with photos of the grateful pup:

This morning, Port St Lucie Police Officers rescued a golden retriever, “Max," from the C-24 Canal. PSLPD responded to… Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

“Officer Ojeda was greeted with a wet kiss and a hug from Max,” the department continued, adding that New Year’s would be more special to Max’s family thanks to the policemen’s efforts.

When asked how he felt about the rescue, Officer Cruz chuckled and said he was “Relieved I didn’t have to go in the cold water.”

“We weren’t sure if there was any gators, so… I don’t like gators,” he told WPTV.

Facebook users praised the officers and said they were glad the Golden Retriever was safely returned to his family.

“So glad Max is safe! Many thanks to our PSLPD officers who work to keep all citizens, including furry ones, safe.” one person commented.