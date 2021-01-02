Police: NYC Woman Found Dead in Staten Island Apartment’s Garbage Chute

A 34-year-old New York City woman was discovered dead in a Staten Island apartment’s garbage chute, police said.

Police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday and discovered the victim trapped inside the garbage chute near the third floor of a Staten Island apartment building, NBC New York reported.

A third floor resident of the building found the victim’s body after being told about it by a neighbor.

The New York Post reported that the woman was positioned feet down and appeared to have been trapped inside the chute by her shoulders.

Authorities also discovered bags belonging to her placed near the body.

Doctors pronounced the woman, Lisa Maria Hernandez, dead at Richmond Hospital.

Police canvassed apartment residents Friday night, showing a picture of the victim to see if anyone knew how she wound up in the chute and if any suspected foul play was involved.

The medical examiner’s office is working to investigate the cause of her death.