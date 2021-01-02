WATCH: Neighbors Celebrate WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Parade

As the rest of the world rang in the New Year, neighbors in Lowell, Massachusetts, helped a World War II veteran celebrate his 105th birthday.

“Henry Naruszweicz was born in 1916, the fourth of 10 children born to Polish immigrant parents,” WCVB reported Friday.

To celebrate his milestone birthday, neighbors put up signs and about 75 cars, including emergency vehicles, drove past the home he designed and built himself in 1955.

One sign read, “Happy 105th B-day Henry,” and people also hung colorful balloons outside their houses.

The veteran and his two older brothers were sworn in during World War II and Naruszweicz fought under General George S. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge.

According to History.com:

Called “the greatest American battle of the war” by Winston Churchill, the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes region of Belgium was Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive in World War II against the Western Front. Hitler’s aim was to split the Allies in their drive toward Germany. The German troops’ failure to divide Britain, France and America with the Ardennes offensive paved the way to victory for the allies.

“I’m lucky I come back,” Naruszweicz said of his experience.

The retired auto mechanic sees his daughter, Dorothy Flanagan, every day, and she says her dad is still quite independent.

“To be as independent as he is, you know, he lives in his own house, he’s still driving. This morning, because this is Friday and Friday he does his laundry, he did his laundry today,” she commented.

Naruszweicz was presented with the keys to the city when he turned 100, and this year he received a proclamation from the governor.

The veteran also had some advice for the younger generation.

“The most practical thing is moderation in everything you do. It makes sense because I’ve seen when people harm themselves by overdoing everything,” he concluded.