Rapper Post Malone is giving away thousands of his sold-out Crocs shoes to healthcare workers in hospitals across the country.

Malone and Crocs joined with the nonprofit Musicians On Call to gift 10,000 pairs of his Duet Max Clog II to caregivers, housekeeping staff, and other medical workers at about 70 facilities, People reported Thursday.

“This gift was made in gratitude of and support for their tireless efforts in battling this pandemic,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

According to its website, Musicians On Call said it brings “live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities”:

By delivering live, in-room performances to patients undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, we add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. We seek to change the cold, sterile environment in hospital rooms. Musicians On Call believes that all patients, families and caregivers should have access to and benefit from the healing power of live music.