Donald G. Tober, Head of Sweet’N Low and Sugar Foods, Dies by Suicide

Donald G. Tober, who became famous for putting Sweet’N Low packets on millions of tables, died Friday by suicide.

The New York Post reported that the 89-year-old jumped to his death from his Manhattan apartment around 5:00 a.m. Friday and was discovered in the courtyard of the luxury Upper East Side building.

He had been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to the report.

Sugar Foods, a New York-based company that has about 1,400 employees had marketed Sweet’N Low as well as N’Joy coffee creamers and Sugar in the Raw.

Sugar Foods stopped marketing Sweet’N Low 15 years ago, according to the Post.

Ben Eisenstadt, who was in charge of a Brooklyn cafeteria, created Sweet’N Low in 1957, according to the artificial sweetener’s official website.

By the 1990s, when Tober was involved with the company, 86 percent of restaurants had Sweet’N Low in hand, Business Insider reported.

Steve Odell, Tober’s business partner for 51 years, said he was “larger than life.”

“He was bigger than life,” Odell said. “He made everybody feel special — everybody. He’s an icon, and he’ll always be.”

Tober graduated from Harvard Law School, served as a chairman at The Culinary Institute of America, and founded City Meals-on-Wheels.

Sweet’N Low was manufactured in Brooklyn until 2016.