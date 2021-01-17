A naked man allegedly shoved another person off a Harlem subway platform Saturday then was electrocuted to death when he jumped down on the third rail.

Police said the unclothed man had been wandering around the two and three station at 110th Street and Central Park North when he pushed the stranger at about 3:40 p.m., according to the New York Post.

Video footage shows the naked man dancing on the platform. Moments later, he appears to confront an individual wearing a black jacket and tan pants and begins attacking him.

The naked man then appears to push him onto the tracks.

Bystander Jose Ramos Diaz said he watched the entire incident unfold and put his hand up to stop the incoming train before it was too late.

“It was something I cannot explain. It was something three-dimensional, like I wasn’t in the real world,” he told CBS New York.

However, when a Good Samaritan jumped down onto the tracks to help the victim, Ramos Diaz said the naked man followed and began a dispute with him.

“During the struggle, the attacker made contact with the third rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward,” the Post article read.

A train coming into the station at the time of the incident did not make contact with the two surviving passengers. They were later transported to St. Luke’s Hospital suffering from minor injuries.

“The man who died has not been identified,” the CBS article stated.

Fifty-nine-year-old Edris Bacchiano rides the three train for work and after seeing a clip of the incident, said she used to stand at the edge of the platform, adding, “I don’t do that anymore. I am just more careful.”

“I’m a native New Yorker. I know what time it is. You see I’m standing with my back to the wall. That’s because I don’t want anyone coming up behind me,” Bacchiano explained.

Meanwhile, murders in New York City surged by 125 percent during the first ten days of the year from the same period in 2020, Breitbart News reported.