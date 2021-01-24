“I went around the fence line, got on one of the pillars in the water. and stood holding onto the fence screaming for the dog, who responded to my voice and started to swim toward us,” she explained.

When the couple noticed an NYPD harbor unit patrol boat at the ferry dock, they got its attention and crews went out to save the dog.

“It was all perfect timing that we pulled [into the parking lot] at that moment, that the harbor unit was there, and the dog responded to my voice,” Carol noted.

Following the rescue, the NYPD’s Special Ops shared a photo of the wet pup:

While patrolling the #NYC waters a few minutes ago, our #Harbor members spotted this dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay They quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up & immediately brought him to a local vet#RuffMorning Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/7iBxplCmTy — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021

The ordeal began when Georgia, whom police initially called Tinkerbell, and her family were walking home on the Boardwalk.

“A bike or something went by and startled her,” said Jason Novetsky, who recently adopted the pup with his wife and daughter.

The dog managed to break free of her leash and run away.

Novetsky’s wife, Karen Dublin, posted about their missing pet on Facebook and a few minutes later, she got the call that police had rescued Georgia.