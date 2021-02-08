Joe Biden Teases Woman Nurse: ‘You Look like a Freshman’

President Joe Biden teased a woman nurse helping coordinate a vaccination site in Arizona, telling her she looked like a “freshman” in college.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to doctors and nurses in a virtual tour of a coronavirus vaccination program in the parking lot of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

During the conversation, Biden spoke with Brittany Hayes of Arizona University, a lead clinical supervisor at the vaccination tents in the stadium parking lot.

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden chuckled after asking several questions from the nurse.

“No,” Hayes replied.

Biden continued chuckling, “I’m teasing… you look like a freshman.”

“Thank you,” Hayes replied.

Biden thanked the nurse for her work, and then shifted the focus to Vice President Kamala Harris to ask “the real questions.”

Harris praised the nurse, saying she was a “role model” for others around the country working to speed up the vaccination process.

Biden then followed up by asking Hayes if she was a nurse.

“Are you a nurse?” he asked.

She replied that she had been a resident nurse for about nine years.

“I know having been a significant consumer of health care, I can tell … doctors let you live, nurses make you want to live,” Biden said. “If there’s any angels in heaven they’re all nurses, male and female, that’s not an exaggeration that’s the God’s honest truth.”