The nonconsensual removal of a condom during sex could be considered sexual battery under a bill introduced by California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Monday.

“California’s Civil Code currently characterizes sexual battery as someone who acts with the intent to cause a harmful or offensive contact with an intimate body part of another, and as a result, commits a sexually offensive act. The perpetrator is liable for damages,” KTLA reported.

Bill AB 453 would add a provision saying an individual commits sexual battery if that person causes “contact between a penis, from which a condom has been removed, and the intimate part of another who did not verbally consent to the condom being removed.”