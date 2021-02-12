The New Jersey man whose German shepherd saved his life when he suffered a stroke was released from a rehab facility on Tuesday and reunited with his best friend.

Fifty-nine-year-old Brian Myers exited the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook and was greeted by his hero dog, ABC 7 reported.

“I’m leaving a very happy man and very satisfied with my progress,” Myers told reporters. “And I want to thank everyone who has helped me throughout this ordeal.”

Video footage shows Sadie leaping into her owner’s lap and licking his face over and over again:

Sadie & Brian are Reunited! Warning: A little happy crying is possible!Watch Sadie as she is brought back together with Brian after saving his life when he suffered a stroke at the end of January.Brian left the rehab facility today and is feeling great – and is looking forward to spending plenty of time with his loyal girl as he continues to rest at home. To help Brian and Sadie's Future, visit rbari.org/sadie. Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Everyone watching clapped and cheered as the two embraced after being apart for so long.

“I’m very excited to see Sadie again,” her owner said. “Thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart. This place has been wonderful to me.”

When Myers experienced a stroke on January 16 and fell to his bedroom floor, Sadie immediately took action and helped her beloved owner get to his phone.

Myers explained that he took hold of her collar to use as a counterweight and lift himself from the floor, and she knew to help by “pulling her body weight and pulling me enough to give me the momentum to get myself out of the corner that I was stuck in.”

Before the rescue, Myers adopted the German shepherd from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland and said the two developed a “strong bond” the day they met.

Myers is expected to regain his health, but while he was in recovery he missed his special dog every day.

“I missed her terribly, I can’t wait to be home with her,” he commented, holding back tears.

Myers also said he hopes their story will encourage others to open their homes to rescue animals.