Chris Cuomo Ignores Brother’s Cover-Up of NY Nursing Home Deaths

CNN’s Chris Cuomo ignored a report stating his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), hid the number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths to avoid investigation, receiving backlash as a result.

“Will you be discussing the massive cover up that happened in the state of New York involving the governor?” one Twitter user replied to a Cuomo Prime Time post on Friday regarding the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“As your brother struggles for air and you care about a former president. Do you care about the dead seniors at all?” another commented.

The governor’s top aide admitted recently her team withheld the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state’s nursing homes to protect the Cuomo’s government from a federal investigation and political scrutiny, according to Breitbart News:

Left-wing and partisan Democrat news media outlets regularly praised Cuomo’s conduct as governor in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, with many framing Cuomo’s approach towards combating COVID-19 as evidence of presidential capabilities. Despite framing the spread of COVID-19 as a “crisis,” Cuomo wrote a book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, during his time heading New York’s public health strategy.

A search through transcripts revealed the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not spoken once Thursday evening during the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on CNN or MSNBC, Fox News reported.

However, New York Democrats are demanding Gov. Cuomo be stripped of his emergency coronavirus powers in response to the administration’s cover-up.

Fourteen lawmakers asserted in a prepared statement that it is clear “the expanded emergency powers granted to the Governor are no longer appropriate.”

“While the executive’s authority to issue directives is due to expire on April 30, we urge the Senate to advance and adopt a repeal as expeditiously as possible,” they concluded.

In reply to Cuomo’s Prime Time tweet Friday, another user said, “It’s sad that a [sic] your brother the governor of New York can recklessly cause the deaths of 15k seniors yet you talk about Trump.”