6-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Beats Cancer, Starts Online Bakery

A six-year-old from Kentucky has defeated leukemia and is now starting her own online bakery, serving up treats just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Naiya Garner was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two, received her last treatment last year, and is now cancer-free and looking ahead at her life without cancer.

“I do still have to get poked at the doctor,” Naiya told WBKO.

While Naiya was receiving treatment for cancer at the hospital, she would watch children compete in cooking tournaments. This inspired her to start her own online bakery, called Naiya’s Bakery.

“This Christmas, she just asked for a bunch of baking stuff. And we started baking, and she loved making cake pops. The goal for me is to do a nonprofit someday. Can’t do that at this moment, but I thought, well, what better way to give back just a little bit?” said Ashley Garner, Naiya’s mother.

Naiya’s favorite thing to bake are cake pops, and she is baking up a special batch of them just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Although the eventual goal is to start a nonprofit, Naiya’s Bakery has an official business license and has passed a health inspection. The business also has a charitable side to it, pledging to give proceeds from every sale to a charity or organization in need.