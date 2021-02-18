A retired military dog and her former handler are together again after a year apart thanks to help from the country’s largest humane organization.

Bogi and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Angela Cardone met in 2017 at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan, where the five-year-old Belgian Malinois trained with Cardone in narcotics detection, safety sweeps, and vehicle searches, according to People.

However, the two were forced to part when Cardone was reassigned to Hawaii and for months she worried she would never see her beloved canine again.