Kevin McCarthy: Transgender Bill Threatens Girls’ Sports, Religious Freedom

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the Democrats’ revolutionary pro-transgender bill, now slated for a Thursday vote.

The pro-transgender bill, for example, would use the law to deny any recognition of the two sexes’ complementary differences. So it would force women to treat men as if they are women, it would end single-sex private spaces, and it would allow males to participate in women’s sports, regardless of male athletic advantages.

When asked about the pending bill during his short press conference Wednesday, McCarthy referred to the impact on sports and religious freedom.

The questioner asked about the “Equality Act”:

Democrats want it passed. Senate Republicans say this is not only an attack on girls against women’s sports, but also attack on churches, opening them up for possible lawsuits.

“Very clear,” McCarthy responded, adding, “I mean if you look at [President Joe] Biden’s appointments to cabinet members — suing nuns and others — this really seems like an onslaught against freedom of religion. Girls’ sports as well and others.”

On February 23, the Wall Street Journal posted a comprehensive criticism of the Democrats’ anti-biology bill under the headline “The Equality Act Makes Women Unequal: H.R. 5 erases ‘sex’ as a legal category, with dire consequences.”

Author Inez Stepman wrote:

H.R. 5, styled the Equality Act, would redefine “sex” under federal civil-rights laws to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” overriding basic biology along with millennia of tradition.