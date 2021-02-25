VIDEO: Snowplow Driver Rescues Child Wandering in Sub-Zero Cold

David Gehrke was clearing streets on February 12 around 4:00 a.m. when he saw something near his wing blade, NBC 12 reported.

“It was snowing, blowing, and miserable,” Gehrke recalled.

“I realized that was not a dog or a deer. That was a small little boy dressed in a pair of just a zip up, onesie pajamas. But that light on the side of my truck illuminated him. 4 a.m., and it’s like, ‘What is he doing out here?'” he continued.

Five-year-old Maddox Pierce wore no shoes, hat, or jacket and temperatures had plunged below zero.

Once he saw him, Gehrke knew what he had to do.

“I immediately took my jacket off, wrapped it around him and put him in the truck. I called police dispatch. I got the heat blasting in the truck. I’ll keep him warm until we get help on the way,” he said.