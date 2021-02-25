Sen. Rand Paul hammered President Joe Biden’s transgender nominee for a top position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Paul, a Kentucky doctor, pressed nominee Rachel Levine about the danger to children of “transgender” therapies. The dangers include bone-damaging drugs, sterilization, voice changes, and cosmetic surgery of the genitals. Paul compared the surgeries to primitive female genital mutilation, dubbed FGM.

Levine is an advocate for transgender medical procedures, and dodged the questions with a canned response:

Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

“How can we justify having someone in charge of health and human services who doesn’t understand basic biology?” responded Erin Brewer, a cofounder of Partners for Ethical Care. She told Breitbart News:

I’m very concerned that we’re having someone who’s in a position of authority, who’s going to be making policies for this country, who doesn’t seem to understand that … when there’s a disconnect between the body and the brain, you need to get the brain in connection with the body because you can’t change somebody’s sex.

Critics are slamming Levine for touting and publicizing a January 2020 study that declared puberty-blocking drugs are beneficial for young children. The study was subsequently criticized by multiple authors.