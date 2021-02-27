A 94-year-old New York couple is looking towards a bright and happy wedded future once they receive their coronavirus vaccines.

While the coronavirus kept most people apart, Joy Morrow-Nulton and John Shults became inseparable, their relationship blossoming during the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to getting married to my wonderful woman,” Shults told Spectrum News. “She’s wonderful, cute, smart.”

Now that each of them received their vaccinations, they are looking forward to planning their wedding.

New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D-Saugerties) gave them a certificate to honor their journey.

Their families are excited, too.

“We were just saying like reminiscing on that,” said Emily Loughran, Shults’s granddaughter. “It was emotional because we’ve been so careful around them and just how important it is to get the vaccine, and you know what it means to everyone surrounding them as well.”

The soon-to-be-married couple is also looking forward to entering life with a little less weight on their shoulders.

“Being able to not be so fearful everywhere we go, although we will be careful,” Morrow-Nulton said.

The New York State Department of Health reported that 13.9 percent of New York state’s population received at least one dose of the vaccine.