Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed When Grave Collapses on Him

A cemetery worker on Long Island was killed Thursday when the sides of a grave collapsed on him as he was leveling the bottom.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park located on Canal Road in Mount Sanai, ABC 7 reported.

Moments after Rodwin Allicock was buried in the more than seven-foot deep hole, his coworkers tried to dig him out but were unsuccessful.

“Allicock, 42, of Coram, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center,” a press release from Suffolk County police read:

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section as well as Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators, representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, and members of the Middle Island Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, Selden Fire Department and Setauket Fire Department responded to the scene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

Washington Memorial Park has served families in the Long Island and New York metropolitan area for more than half a century, according to its website.

Following the accident, one of the victim’s colleagues reportedly shared a tribute to him on Facebook, according to People.