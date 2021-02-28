Donald Trump Slams Democrats’ Transgender Attack on Women’s Sports

Former President Donald Trump used his CPAC speech in Florida to sharply criticize the Democrats’ unified push to get transgender men into women’s sports.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports,” Trump said February 28. He continued:

A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports — I hate to say that ladies, but a lot of new records that big shattered. For years the weightlifting — every ounce is like a big deal for many years — all of a sudden somebody comes along and beats it by 100 pounds. Now younger girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’ not good for women’s for women’s sports which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are. The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed. If this is not changed women’s sports, as we know, will die, they’ll end, What coach .. want to recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by somebody who was born a man? Not too many of those coaches around? right yeah, they are around they won’t be around long because they’re gonna have a problem when their record is what oh and 16, but we’re getting better! I think it’s crazy I think it’s just crazy what’s happening. We must protect the integrity of women’s sports so important. Somebody said, “Well, that’s gonna be very controversial.” I said, ‘That’s okay — you haven’t heard anything yet.”

On February 26, all Democrats in the House pivoted for HR.5, dubbed “The Equality Act.” The bill would bar parents and coaches from preserving single-sex sports and try to prevent civic recognition of the fundamental and complementary distinction between men and women.

Trump’s comments reflect the increasing willingness of GOP leadership to take on the transgender ideology. However, their defense of Americans’ home-grown culture is muted because many major business donors fully support the revolutionary and chaotic transgender ideology.

In office, Trump rolled back many of the pro-transgender rules pushed by former President Barack Obama.

But Trump also put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.

Once on the court, the pro-business justice has used his new power to push the transgender agenda via the June 2020 case Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia. The 5:4 decision allowed people who claim they are transgender to sue for discrimination when they are fired from work. Since then, Democrats have used that claim to change rule and regulation in many legal areas, for example, denying abused women the protection of single-sex shelters.