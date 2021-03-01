“After that moment, we were so tight,” Tinetti recalled. “We started hanging out. We would go out for drinks, for dinner. We started dressing alike.”

“I thought she was cool,” Madison said, adding, “We just kind of hit it off right away, It was very natural.”

Even though they looked so much alike, the women did not believe they were related and even compared adoption papers with information that did not match up.

“Papers said we were from two different cities [with] different last names. And, our mothers’ names on our paperwork were different,” Tinetti explained.

However, everything changed in 2018 when Madison’s adoptive mother gifted her a 23andMe DNA test kit. The results led Madison to her biological dad in the Dominican Republic.

It also helped match her with several distant relatives. In addition, she learned her biological mother passed away in 2015 and they gave up another daughter for adoption.

Once Madison convinced Tinetti to take a DNA test, the results showed they shared the same biological parents.

She posted a photo of herself and her sister on Facebook on January 28:

“WE ARE SISTERS ! Same mom, same dad ! Just two girls who happen to work together find out they’re sisters. I love you twin !” Madison wrote.

