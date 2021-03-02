Mitt Romney Knocked Unconscious, Black Eye, Stitches

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) fell in Boston over the weekend, leaving him with “a lot of stitches” and a black eye.

“I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” Romney reported Monday night.

Romney said he was visiting his grandchildren when he got injured.

Romney sought to downplay the injuries by jokingly claiming he had got them at CPAC, the annual mega gathering of conservatives held this year in Orlando. But Romney did not actually attend the conference.

“I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” the Republican lawmaker joked, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference that ended Sunday, where former President Trump anchored the event. Romney was not invited to speak.

It’s unknown how many stitches Romney received, as he was unsure.