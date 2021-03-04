Gavin Newsom Recommends California Residents Wear Two Masks

California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested Thursday that residents of the state observe the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that recommend wearing two masks to prevent coronavirus transmission — not one.

Deadline.com reported:

“We will be doubling down on mask wearing,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “not arguing to follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.” It’s the second time this week that Newsom, a Democrat, has ripped the actions of his Republican counterpart Greg Abbott of Texas. … To Newsom’s point about doubling down, California updated its recommendations for mask wearing on Thursday with the following: “‘Double masking’ is an effective way to improve fit and filtration. A close-fitting cloth mask can be worn on top of a surgical/disposable mask to improve the seal of the mask to the face.”

Newsom has sought to contrast his state’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic with the less restrictive approach practiced by other states. Critics have argued that the economic cost to the state is far too high, noting that California and Florida have similar case rates, but Florida has kept its economy largely open.

Newsom faces a potential recall election; opponents are currently gathering signatures and say they have surpassed the 1.5 million needed by the March 17 deadline.

