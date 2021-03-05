Police Chief Organizes Surprise Birthday Parade for Girl Fighting Cancer

The Ferguson, Missouri, chief of police is planning a special birthday bash for a little girl battling cancer who turns six this Saturday.

Chief Jason Armstrong is throwing a parade for Paydenn who has stage four neuroblastoma, KSDK reported.

Paydenn was diagnosed in July with a childhood cancer that “develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Armstrong met the little girl and her mom, Samantha Mason, when he was off duty and directing traffic after a car crash.

Mason asked if he would coordinate a parade for Paydenn because she knew the department had thrown them for children prior to the coronavirus pandemic.