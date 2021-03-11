Community members in Wisconsin are helping a retired firefighter and his family get back on their feet after a fire engulfed their house Friday.

“At least two online fundraisers and two drop-off donation sites have been set up in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo to help Chris and Stephanie Lawton recover after a fire destroyed their home at 911 Fawn Court,” Madison.com reported.

No injuries were reported at the time, but Joey Lawton, Chris’ brother, said the couple lost all of their belongings. He said the family moved into the home just two months prior to the incident.

“I hadn’t even been to their house yet,” he continued.