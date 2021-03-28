VIDEO: Veteran Receives over 150 Cards to Celebrate His 90th Birthday

Edward Grassel got more birthday wishes than he bargained for when his family came up with a unique way to celebrate his 90th birthday last week.

Since the coronavirus pandemic kept many people from having large gatherings, Grassel’s loved ones decided to try and get him 90 birthday cards, one for each year of his life, according to KDKA.

Once the World War II and Korean War veteran’s family reached out on social media, Pittsburgh residents came through in a huge way.

Grassel, also known as “Big Ed,” has since received over 150 cards from people all over the community.

“To go along with the cards, two members of the Pittsburgh Symphony surprised him with an impromptu ‘Happy Birthday’ concert in his yard,” the KDKA article read.

The outlet shared photos from inside the veteran’s home where he had displayed the colorful cards on the walls and lined them up on a shelf.

His family expressed their gratitude to the community for joining them in making his day special.

Those who still want to send Grassel a card can mail them to:

Edward Grassel

226 Congress Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

A similar instance occurred in December when a World War II veteran in South Carolina received over 350 cards for his 100th birthday on Christmas.

Hubert Keller enjoys going to his mailbox, so the North Charleston Recreation Department and additional programs asked the community to make him feel loved by sending him cards.

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t see why I’m so important. Some of these people that wrote those cards will almost bring tears to your eyes. They said some things about me that I didn’t know how good I was,” Keller said of the surprise.

In addition, several local representatives recognized the veteran and presented him with a state flag.

When reporters asked what the secret to living a long life is, Keller replied, “When you’re born on the Lord’s birthday, he looks out for you!”