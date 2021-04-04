State troopers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut joined forces to make Easter special for a little girl who recently lost her parents.

Connecticut State Police shared a video Saturday of troopers delivering the big surprise, masslive.com reported.

“New Hampshire State Troopers met Eyvie a few months ago when she tragically lost both of her parents in separate incidents,” the post read:

The New Hampshire State Police weren’t able to make the trip to Connecticut, but they wanted to make sure a few special presents made their way to their friend Eyvie. New Hampshire State Troopers passed Eyvie’s gifts to our friends at the Massachusetts State Police who then met with Connecticut State Troopers from the Traffic Services Unit, Public Information Office, and the Connecticut D.A.R.E. Program to coordinate the delivery to Eyvie this morning.

The video showed the excited little girl squeal with delight as she opened her Easter presents while the troopers watched:

We would like to thank our state police neighbors to the north for including us on this very special assignment which took place today! Today, the New Hampshire State Police coordinated the surprise delivery of a very special package to young Eyvie. New Hampshire State Troopers met Eyvie a few months ago when she tragically lost both of her parents in separate incidents. The New Hampshire State Police weren’t able to make the trip to Connecticut, but they wanted to make sure a few special presents made their way to their friend Eyvie. New Hampshire State Troopers passed Eyvie’s gifts to our friends at the Massachusetts State Police who then met with Connecticut State Troopers from the Traffic Services Unit, Public Information Office, and the Connecticut D.A.R.E. Program to coordinate the delivery to Eyvie this morning. We are honored to have been given the opportunity to take part and meet Eyvie. She is an amazingly strong and resilient girl and we were honored she shared her bright smile with us this morning! Posted by Connecticut State Police on Saturday, April 3, 2021

“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to take part and meet Eyvie. She is an amazingly strong and resilient girl and we were honored she shared her bright smile with us this morning!” the department said.

Meanwhile, school officials in Madison Heights, Michigan, recently identified families in need of support, and local officers stepped in to make the special Easter deliveries, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“The kids were just ripping up their Easter baskets and I literally sat down and I started crying and my son was like, ‘Why are you crying? We’re happy,’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s why I’m crying,'” one mother told the outlet:

Police Chief Corey Haines said he hoped the gesture let community members know how much officers with the department care about them.

“We’re here to be servants, to be civil servants and to assist in any way we can,” he explained.

A similar instance occurred Friday in Forward Township, Pennsylvania, where local officers also gave neighbors some Easter goodies, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

“Don’t be surprised if you find an Easter basket on your doorstep today,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read:

Don’t be surprised if you find an Easter basket on your doorstep today. Myself and Officer Barrerio will be out and… Posted by Forward Township Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

“Myself and Officer Barrerio will be out and about delivering a few baskets to Forward Township residents. -Chief Stoffer (aka The Easter Bunny),” it concluded.