Media Dismissed Trump’s April Vaccine Goal, Now Announced by Biden

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he was moving up the deadline for all American adults to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to April 19 — a deadline the media suggested was impossible when President Donald Trump set it.

In September 2020, during the most intense period of the presidential election, the Washington Post ran the following headline: “Trump says, without evidence, every American will get coronavirus vaccine by April.”

The story covered the fact that Trump had contradicted the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said that the public was unlikely to have access to the vaccine until the second and third quarter of 2021. Trump said the CDC director misspoke. The episode was portrayed as an example of Trump politicizing science in the pandemic.

The article read (emphasis added):

When Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said earlier in the week that the general public was unlikely to get access to a vaccine until the second and third quarters of 2021, echoing other scientific leaders in the administration, Trump said he’d misspoken.