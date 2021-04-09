A family, removed from a flight to Austin, Texas, because their young son would not wear a mask, eventually made it to their destination thanks to a local pilot.

“Erik Harvey, his wife Michelle, and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Jackson were all set to fly from Denver to Austin through Southwest Airlines on April 1st,” Fox 13 reported.

The family was aware of the federal mask mandate for passengers over age two and knew they had to get Jackson used to wearing his mask before leaving.

“I practiced with him at least two or three times at the house and every time he threw it off, but I figured that [Southwest] would work with us on the plane because he’s two,” Michelle recalled.

When they boarded the plane, her son was wearing his mask but when they sat down, he removed it.