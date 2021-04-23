Biden Administration: Abused Women Must Share Rooms with Transgender Men

President Joe Biden’s left-wing deputies will force abandoned, battered, and raped women to share sleeping quarters in homeless shelters with men who say they are women.

The draft regulation was described by officials as a progressive effort to help men win their claimed legal right to female identity:

“Access to safe, stable housing-and shelter-is a basic necessity,” said Secretary [Marcia] Fudge. “Unfortunately, transgender and gender non-conforming people report more instances of housing instability and homelessness than cis-gender people. Today, we are taking a critical step in affirming [Housing and Urban Development] HUD’s commitment that no person be denied access to housing or other critical services because of their gender identity. HUD is open for business for all.”

Biden’s pro-transgender rule replaces a regulation set by deputies working for President Donald Trump. Trump’s rule allowed managers at taxpayer-funded shelters to recognize and consider each person’s sex before allocating them to rooms with men, women, or people who claim to be members of the opposite sex.

“It really just flies against the great common understanding that exists everywhere outside some ivory towers [for the government] to say that Americans really don’t know how to decide if someone is a man or a woman,” a senior HUD official told Breitbart News in 2019. The Trump official continued:

The Hollywood version of people having an inspiration and determining their inner self is something other than their chromosomes are, is –at best — a very rare and infrequent event, and that is not something that should be forced onto the American public and particularly in a way that is broadly viewed as potentially harmful to some of the most victimized people in our society, who are abused women … All we intend to do is to say [to shelter operators] is that you need to have a policy about this and be consistent about it … but we are not going to force [the transgender] ideology on you …

The new rule will enforce the transgender ideology by removing the authority of shelter managers — including women college-graduates — to deny the sex-switching claims made by people who turn up at their door, according to a press release from the Department of Housing and Urban Development:

The [prior Trump rule] allowed … owners, operators, managers, and providers to overrule the gender identity proffered by a person seeking shelter and make their determination about that person’s gender. It allowed [government] funding recipients to focus solely on a person’s sex assigned at birth and then assess that based on physical factors such as height and the presence of facial hair. This intrusive and humiliating inquiry would be inflicted on the especially vulnerable people experiencing homelessness, many of whom have experienced sexual assault or other trauma.

“The most vulnerable women in society — outside of the prison system — are going to be hurt by this rule,” said Natasha Chart, the president of the Women’s Liberation Front. She continued:

Women fleeing domestic violence, women who are homeless, who face an increased risk of rape while homeless on the streets, women who have children with them, are going to be forced to stay in shelters where any man can just say, “I’m a woman.” The women have nowhere to go for the most part, they’ve got nothing to fall back on. They’re stuck there … It is incredibly cruel, it’s unconscionably cruel, to do this.

Chart’s group opposes the gender ideology because it seeks to erase the legal, cultural, sexual, and scientific distinctions between the two sexes and to erase the legal and cultural rights that women need because their bodies are different from men’s bodies.

The Biden rule subordinates abused women to men who choose to identify as transgender women, Chart said:

It should be obvious to anyone with sense that the [shelter managers and homeless women] can’t organize against this. You have a situation set up so that a shelter manager, in order to keep their [government] funding, has to tell these [homeless] women who say “I’m not comfortable with a man in the room,” [that] “You can’t say that, that’s abusive, that’s discriminatory,” or the shelter is at risk of losing their funding and not being able to help anyone. That’s specifically in the original guidelines that the Obama administration issued, that any complaint by these politically powerless, desperate, often utterly friendless women have about having to share intimate spaces with men — including shared bunk areas and shared shower facilities — that any complaint has to be treated like discrimination.

The shelter managers “can’t even sympathize with her,” Chart said. “They can’t even extend that small courtesy — they have to act like she’s lying, like she’s committing a terrible act of bigotry, and that’s just a disgrace.”

“I can have no respect for the people who are cheering this on as a great advancement in civil rights,” Chart added.

Reports in the establishment media downplayed the damage to women.

For example, the headline and text of a report in the Washington Post matched the draft regulations, which tells readers that a refusal to grant female status to men is “discrimination.”

The text says the Trump regulation allowed “federally funded homeless shelters to exclude transgender people by accommodating only people whose sex assigned at birth matches those served by single-sex homeless shelters.” The phrase “sex assigned at birth” was invented by transgender activists to let their allies claim that the genitalia visible on a newborn child should have no relationship to their government-recognized sex.

A Canadian TV crew in 2017 spotlighted the practical consequences of the fight. Breitbart News reported:

Two women were kicked out of a homeless shelter to make room for a man because he said he is a transgender woman, according to a Canadian news report. The women objected when they were told they would have to share a bedroom and live in the shelter with the man, and so “both were asked to leave the shelter for good,” said the TV reporter. “I was uncomfortable with my roommate being transgender,” said one of the women, Tracey, in a TV reporter from Canada’s Global News network. “He wants to become a woman, I mean that is his choice but when a man comes into a women’s shelter who still has a penis and genitals, he has more rights than we do,” Tracey said.

The gain for men and the removal of long-standing protections for vulnerable women was applauded as a “civil rights” advance by Susan Rice, one of Biden’s top advisors: