Former President Donald Trump recently made a $10,000 donation to the loved ones of the missing crew members from the Seacor Power.

The money is being used to buy fuel for the United Cajun Navy’s ongoing search and rescue efforts, KATC reported Friday.

“Todd Terrell, the president of the United Cajun Navy, confirmed to KATC that the donation is being used for search efforts of the remaining crew members of the Seacor Power, which capsized last week in the Gulf of Mexico,” the outlet said.

Seven of the 19 crew members are still missing and none have so far been identified by Coast Guard officials. However, family members have identified some to the outlet and others.

KLFY also confirmed the former president’s $10,000 donation.

The United Cajun Navy shared the KATC story on Facebook and acknowledged Trump’s gift, writing, “Thank you #PresidentTrump! #unitedisstrength”:

The commercial vessel capsized April 13 off the Louisiana coast during bad weather, according to nola.com.

“The Seacor Power, a lift boat that services oil platforms, left Port Fourchon on Tuesday afternoon and was overcome by hurricane-force winds and 7-to-9 foot seas generated by a strong line of thunderstorms that sliced through the region,” the outlet reported.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it was suspending the search for the remaining crew members.

Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, stated:

We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make. Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.

However, the United Cajun Navy said in a post Friday morning, “In Louisiana, WE DON’T give up easily.”

“The search for the missing Seacor Crewmen continues by air, land and water. Please continue to donate funds for fuel to keep the planes and boats searching for the final missing 7 crewmen,” the post read.