Poll: One Quarter of Republicans Say They ‘Won’t Get Vaccinated’

Democrats are far more willing to get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus than Republicans, an NBC News poll released Sunday found.

The survey, taken April 17-20 among 1,000 adults, examined vaccine attitudes by party identification. Overall, 57 percent of respondents said they were “already vaccinated.” The number was even higher among Democrats, 74 percent of whom said they were already vaccinated. Only 40 percent of Republicans said the same. Eight percent of Democrats said they will get the vaccine “asap,” compared to five percent of Republicans who agreed.

However, 24 percent of Republicans said they “won’t get vaccinated,” and another 10 percent said they will only get the vaccine “if required.”

Just four percent of Democrats said they will not get vaccinated, and another four percent said they will only get vaccinated if required.

Nearly one-fifth of Republicans said they are waiting to see “if there are problems” before getting the vaccine, with ten percent of Democrats saying the same.

Among all respondents, 12 percent indicated they will not get vaccinated:

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) April 25 data, over 94 million people in the U.S. are “fully vaccinated,” representing 28.5 percent of the population. Nearly 140 million, or 42.2 percent of the population, received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the health agency.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has yet to say when Americans can stop wearing masks, stating last week that it is “difficult” to say until “we get a large enough percentage of the population vaccinated.”