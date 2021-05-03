D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Bans Dancing at Indoor, Outdoor Weddings

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, DC, announced at a press conference Monday that dancing at weddings — both indoor and outdoor celebrations — is now banned as part of the capital city’s strategy to reduce coronavirus transmission.

Bowser, whose Twitter profile depicts her wearing a mask, said, “Standing and dancing at receptions are not allowed.”

She issued an order last week extending the district’s prohibition against indoor public gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor public gatherings of more than 50. Mask-wearing is mandated in both scenarios. The mayor’s order includes the following decree:

Multi-purpose facilities and venues may host events such as weddings and special non-recurring events provided that there may be no more than twenty-five percent (25%) of capacity in any room or up to two hundred fifty (250) persons, not including facility staff, whichever is fewer. … Attendees and guests must remain seated and socially distanced from each other or other household groups. If these events include dining, facilities and venues shall adhere to the rules established for restaurants and licensed food establishments. Standing and dancing at receptions are not allowed.

WUSA, a CBS affiliate based in D.C., reported, “The dancing ban goes into effect May 1 and applies to both indoor and outdoor receptions. Some couples are rushing to relocate their celebrations to Maryland or Virginia venues where restrictions are looser.”