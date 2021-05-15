Disney World, Universal Orlando Among Theme Parks Changing Mask Rules

Several Florida theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando, are changing their mask rules for theme park guests in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance regarding coronavirus prevention.

Disney World, for example, said masks for guests would be “optional in common areas” starting Saturday.

Guests at the theme park must still wear masks at “the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation, and throughout those experiences,” the company announced.

The mask guidance in the theme park industry has changed after the CDC announced Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need to wear masks or socially distance indoors and outdoors except for certain circumstances.

Other amusement parks have followed Disney’s lead.

Universal Orlando announced Friday it is updating its coronavirus safety protocols. Masks are “not mandatory while outdoors” but are “still required in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants” and at all attractions, according to the theme park’s website.

Guests who are vaccinated can also visit SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens mask-free, WFLA reported. Guests at both of these theme parks will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

Busch Gardens said employees will still be required to wear masks at this time.