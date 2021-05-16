Everyone in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who has met 10-year-old Luna Perrone knows she can usually be found on the soccer or softball field.

“She’s an amazing sister, a great athlete,” her mother, Hailey Perrone, told WPBF in January. “She loves everyone she meets, and everyone she meets absolutely loves her.”

However, everything changed when Luna injured her hip while kicking a ball. She was initially diagnosed with a fracture, but when the pain intensified, a doctor confirmed she had a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“It was horrible. It’s just like your worst nightmare,” Hailey explained.

Despite her diagnosis, Luna has continued to stay positive and dyed her hair orange, which is her favorite color. The young athlete’s teammates on the soccer team followed suit.

When her hair began falling out, Luna shaved it off but kept the smile on her face.

To show its support, the team made signs for her, dedicated games in her honor, and has remained in almost constant contact with her whenever she goes to the hospital.

“On her birthday on Friday, they all drove by with signs and balloons,” Hailey said in January.

“Probably 100 people drove by, throwing presents out the window, throwing money out the window,” her dad, Chris, recalled. “People that never even met me. They don’t know my daughter. I was totally amazed.”

The little girl’s soccer league, the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association (PBGYAA), created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs and other expenses.

As of Sunday, the association had raised $100,834 of its $200,000 goal.

“The PBGYAA prides itself on taking care of the children and families in our programs who are in need,” the page said. In an update on April 6, Hailey thanked the community for its support.

“She will be starting proton therapy radiation next week so we will be driving 2 hours to Miami and 2 hours home every week day for the next 2 months,” she wrote:

“The good news is that her tumor seems to be responding to the chemotherapy! 11 weeks of chemo down and at least 22 to go!!” Hailey concluded.