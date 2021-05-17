A dog named Charis was given a special party recently to mark 365 days living at the Effingham County Humane Society in Illinois.

However, the pup had one more thing to be excited about because her adoptive family was on their way to come take her home, the Effingham Daily News reported Sunday.

A female dog named Charis recently received a special treat marking her one-year anniversary at the Effingham County Humane Society. Posted by Effingham Daily News on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Charis had been a resident at the shelter for 365 days and ECHS Adoption Coordinator Angie Sorling told the newspaper one of the reasons the dog was slightly nervous was due to the stress of being in the shelter for such a long time.

“Usually, they stay from four to 12 weeks. Puppies get adopted very fast,” Sorling explained, adding, “Some dogs can get a little anxious if they are in here too long. Apart from going out on a few adventures to the TREK trail or Ballard Nature Center, this is all new to her.”

However, she said Charis’ adoptive family immediately connected with her when they met.

“She put her head on their shoulder and looked up at me and Karen (Grupe). It was almost like she said, ‘These are my people,'” Sorling recalled. “It was love at first sight. She instantly took to them and she wasn’t scared of them.”

In a Facebook post on May 6, the shelter said, “After 365 days Charis has found her people. It may have taken some time but she says it was worth the wait.”

According to Sorling, Charis’ family knows they must be patient as she adjusts to life in their home.

“I think she loves us all … but, I know she is ready to get out of here,” she noted, adding she tries her best when it comes to matching a dog with the right owner.

“As an adoption coordinator, I take my job seriously. We listen to our dogs as well as our instincts when it comes to adopting out our dogs,” Sorling commented. “I am the voice for these dogs and it’s my responsibility to find the perfect home for them and it’s hard sometimes.”