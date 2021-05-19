Only an “average of 45% of vaccinated U.S. adults now say they’re comfortable with dozens of leisure and lifestyle activities,” the pollsters at Morning Consult report.

Note: This is a poll of those who have been vaccinated.

My guess — and this is just a guess from being exposed through the media and social media, to those who refuse to get vaccinated — is that the unvaccinated numbers are higher in confidence when it comes to resuming normal life. Think about it… At this point, if you aren’t vaccinated you are likely choosing to not be vaccinated and many of those are refusing because they believe the fear of the virus has been wildly overblown.

So, knowing we are talking only about those who have been vaccinated, take a look at these numbers and tell me the rancid establishment (Democrats, media, Big Tech, Hollywood) have not terrified a huge part of the country beyond reason and undermined confidence in the vaccine through their own anti-science behavior, like wearing masks outdoors and on Zoom meetings…

The poll asked the vaccinated, Are you comfortable…

Dining at a restaurant: 67 percent said yes

Shopping at a mall: 60 percent

Socializing in public places: 54 percent

That looks pretty good compared to what you’ll see below, but why would anyone who’s fully vaccinated not be comfortable doing those things? Wait till you get a load of this…

Going on a date: 47 percent

Going to a party: 42 percent

Going to a religious gathering: 39 percent

Flying on an airplane: 38 percent

Going to the movies: 38 percent

Attending a sporting event: 33 percent

Going to the gym: 32 percent

The numbers for traveling are in the 20s.

This is how bad the Biden administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and their Brownshirt propagandists in the corporate media have botched trust in the vaccine.

Ever since he stumbled into the Oval Office, His Fraudulency Joe Biden has been America’s top anti-vaxxer, the man most responsible for undermining confidence in the vaccine. Think about it… He’s fully vaccinated and was still wearing a mask outdoors, still double-masking, still wearing a mask while meeting with who are vaccinated… This is the moron who wore a mask during a Zoom meeting! And then he made the disastrous decision to remove the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over what turned out to be nothing. And we know it was nothing because it’s back in use, but the damage was done.

Biden’s behavior has been absolutely appalling, and too many Democrat governors are following his lead by still refusing to lift mask mandates, even though the CDC has finally caved to the science and said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need masks — in or out of doors — in almost every situation.

No one has done more to undermine confidence in the vaccine than Joe Biden, and it started during the campaign when he said he didn’t trust any vaccine approved by the Trump White House.

So now we have some 120 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, and, according to the CDC, there is no reason they cannot resume normal life, but they are still so shell-shocked from all the alarmism, still so programmed to be afraid by a president who has, for the last six months, told them through word and example not to trust the vaccine, only 38 percent would be comfortable sitting in a movie theater.

That means 62 percent are not comfortable.

Hell, Fauci is still out there selling masks!

This is the chickens coming home to roost, because this is going to boomerang big time against Biden’s economic record. I for one am convinced that the only reason the CDC finally caved to the science last week and announced an end to most mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and capacity limits, is because of all the terrible economic news — jobs, inflation, gas lines, etc. The timing is beyond suspect, especially when the science has been out there for a long, long time.

But in order to keep us oppressed, in order to keep us masked and locked down, Biden and Fauci and the CDC and the corporate media had to disparage the efficacy of the vaccine through word and action, and now all that toothpaste is out of the tube. They can’t put it back.

When you have a poll that shows that more than half of those who are vaccinated still don’t believe they are safe, what other conclusion can you come to?

