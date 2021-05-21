A deputy in Virginia is being hailed a hero for saving a woman who was pinned underneath an overturned vehicle.

Deputy J. Holt of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded May 7 to the scene of a call about an overturned car with entrapment, WDBJ reported Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the agency said, “The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof. Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive.”

Bodycam footage showed the moment the deputy approached the vehicle and found the woman’s child inside the vehicle pleading for help.

“She can’t breathe! Please, just get her out!” the child told him.

Moments later, Holt appeared to get the child out of the car before lifting the vehicle enough so the driver could maneuver her head to a safe position.

The deputy was heard straining against the weight of the car as he lifted it.

“At that point, I put my shoulder into the doorframe and braced the best I could and I said all I have to do is just stand up, that’s all I was telling myself,” Hold told 13 News Now.

“And at that point, with as much effort as I could, I tried to stand up and stood up enough so she could free herself and was able to start breathing, ” he said, adding the mother is doing well.

“I’m just a, you know, the average cop. It’s what we do. Thinking of doing anything different is out of the question,” Holt explained.

The incident was not the first time the deputy has acted heroically. In March 2020, he saved two people from a burning home and also serves in the Virginia Army National Guard and served in Iraq, according to 13 News Now.