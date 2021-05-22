CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wears Mask Outside, Alone, in Open Convertible

The fully vaccinated Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and brother of scandal-ridden New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), was spotted masked outside, alone, in his open-air convertible.

Chris Cuomo took mask-wearing to a new level, shown in pictures obtained by the New York Post. The pictures show the host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time wearing a surgical mask while waving to the camera as he drives through Sag Harbor in his blue Firebird, according to the Post.

The report says the masked Cuomo was driving his Firebird, which had an expired inspection sticker, on Thursday–despite the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those guidelines allow the fully vaccinated to be maskless.

The CDC released the newest guidelines for masks on May 13, stating vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors except in crowded areas. The CDC has also said fully vaccinated people “no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance” and only must do so when required by laws, rules, or regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance:

Last week, a report came out alleging Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and other senior advisers about handling a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

Chris Cuomo has since apologized on-air for advising his brother. Thursday night, he said such conduct “was a mistake,” elaborating, “Because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot.”

In addition, the report from the Post also claims, “Cuomo’s windshield had an apparently expired 2020 state inspection sticker and a Police Benevolent Association badge, which can be used to wiggle out of traffic tickets and other violations.”

A spokesman for the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) told the Post, “He wasn’t sure why the TV journalist had the shield, which are sometimes given to the family members of officers or sold online without the agency’s approval.”

According to the Post, they were unable to hear from Chris Cuomo on the matter, as his spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.